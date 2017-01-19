AFCON 2017: Ayew joins Ghana’s sacred club after surpassing father's record

For a player to join the club of its legend in any form is an honour, and Andre Ayew has just done so for his national team.

The player, who made his African Cup of Nations debut in 2008 as a teenager, has now become the joint top scorer in his country’s history in the tournament. His penalty against Uganda on Tuesday earned him a seventh goal over five tournaments.

This puts him in distinguished company, as the only other Ghanaians to have scored that many are his teammate Asamoah Gyan and the legendary wing-wizard of the ‘60s and ‘70s, Osei Kofi.

Ayew scored on 32 minutes after captain Gyan was felled by Uganda’s Isaac Isinde. Ghana went on to hold the lead and top the group after Egypt and Mali could only settle for a goalless draw in the other game.

Source: Supersport.com

