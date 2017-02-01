AFCON 2017: Black Stars coach Avram Grant lauded by Ghana boxing instructor Carl Lokko

Experienced Ghana Boxing coach Carl Loko has praised Black Stars coach Avram Grant for the performance of the team at the ongoing 2017 Afcon tournament in Gabon.

The head coach of the Bronx Gym in Accra, hailed the Israeli trainer for guiding the Black Stars to the semifinals of the competition.

“I am happy for Avram Grant and thank the Almighty for everything, we praise the Almighty for his favour and grace upon us” he told the media.

Ghana have enjoyed a great run in the build-up to the semifinals of the competition, winning over Mali and Uganda in the group stage of the competition with another win over Congo DR in the quarter finals after losing by a lone goal to the Pharaohs.

