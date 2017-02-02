AFCON 2017: Black Stars deputy skipper Andre Ayew reiterates Ghana’s target of winning the AFCON trophy ahead of Cameroon clash

Black Stars deputy skipper Andre Dede Ayew has reiterated Ghana’s quest to end their winless AFCON run since 1982 ahead of today’s semifinal clash with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Two goals from Andre and his brother Jordan against the Leopards of Congo DR in the quarter final set a date with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the semifinal..

Ghana seeks to make the final for the second time in a row as they clash with the Indomitable Lions on Thursday in Franceville.

And Andre Ayew believes that this is the time Ghana must win the trophy.

The West Ham United star told Metro TV, “Cameroon is a tough team.

“We know the kind of opponent we are going to face, and so we have to prepare ourselves very well.

“We have a target in the competition and we must keep it alive by winning our next game.

“We have to be very focused and hope we get a good game on Thursday against Cameroon.

“We must make history because Ghanaians have been waiting for long.”

Ghana’s clash with Cameroon in the semifinal is the second time the two giants are clashing at that stage in the competition since 2008 in a game the Indomitable Lions won by a lone goal when Ghana hosted the tournament.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

