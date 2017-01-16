AFCON 2017: Black Stars have no injury issues as they head into final training session ahead of Uganda game

The Black Stars have no major injury concerns as they look to start the Africa Cup of Nations campaign on the right footing.

There were concerns over the fitness of skipper of the side Asamoah Gyan but the Al Ahly striker has looked sharp in training and even scored in the only pre-season game the team has played.

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey has also trained full throttle giving Avram Grant a full house ahead of holding his final training session today.

Ghana is in group D of the Africa Cup of Nations alongside the stallion of Mali, the Cranes of Uganda and the Pharaoh’s of Egypt.

They will play against the Uganda on Tuesday.

