AFCON 2017: Black Stars players wish injured Baba Rahman speedy recovery

Black Stars players have taken to social media (Twitter) to wish compatriot Baba Rahman who has bowed out of the 2017 Africa cup of Nations tournament due to injury a speedy recovery.

Rahman has left the Black Stars camp and is expected to arrive in Germany later today to undergo further test on suspected knee damage.

The on-loan Chelsea defender injured his knee in Ghana’s first game against the Cranes of Uganda.

The initial test in Libreville revealed he had suffered a bruised meniscus and could require surgery to correct the problem.

Black Stars next game is on Saturday against Mali with Frank Acheampong expected to start in the absence of Rahman.

A win will see Ghana progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

We wish @babarahmangh the best & fastest recovery from this knee injury. All players, staff @ghanafaofficial and ghanian be united for👍🏾🇬🇭💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/ODbwdYmuSb — Gerard Nus (@NusGerard) January 19, 2017

Be strong and keep faith, Allah almighty knows best,remember Allah is the healer, wish you quick recovery 🙏🏾@babarahmangh #comebackstronger pic.twitter.com/6ZtBzkdcVP — lion 16 (@fataud1) January 19, 2017

We wish @babarahmangh the best & fastest recovery from his knee injury. Your family, friends and all Ghanaians are proud of you. 🇬🇭 — Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) January 19, 2017

Get well soon my bro @babarahmangh and come back stronger. God is with you and we are always with you #Baba 🙏🏾💪🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/GcnrFRWYo0 — Jonathan Mensah (@Jomens25) January 19, 2017

