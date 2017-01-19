Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
AFCON 2017: Black Stars players wish injured Baba Rahman speedy recovery

Published on: 19 January 2017
Ghana defender Baba Rahman

Black Stars players have taken to social media (Twitter) to wish compatriot Baba Rahman who has bowed out of the 2017 Africa cup of Nations tournament due to injury a speedy recovery.  

Rahman has left the Black Stars camp and is expected to arrive in Germany later today to undergo further test on suspected knee damage.

The on-loan Chelsea defender injured his knee in Ghana’s first game against the Cranes of Uganda.

The initial test in Libreville revealed he had suffered a bruised meniscus and could require surgery to correct the problem.

Black Stars next game is on Saturday against Mali with Frank Acheampong expected to start in the absence of Rahman.

A win will see Ghana progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

 

