AFCON 2019: Black Stars start training ahead of Ethiopia clash

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah took charge of his first training with the Black Stars since his return with 16 players at the Accra Sports Stadium.

All home-based players lead by sensational Hearts of Oak winger Winful Cobbinah made it on the first day.

West Ham United star Andre Ayew who arrived in the country on Monday and observing Ramadan with his younger brother Jordan Ayew were also present.

Future star Yaw Yeboah whose club future is still up in the air also thrilled the fans with his dazzling runs - Thomas Agyepong, Afriyie Acquah and Belgium based Frank Acheampong were on rife on the day.

Kwesi Appiah looked calm and very focused on what was his first training session.

Below are the full list of players who reported for today's training:

Felix Annan, Joseph Addo, Richard Ofori, Yaw Yeboah, Majeed Waris, Daniel Amartey, Samuel Sarfo , Daniel Darkwah, Winful Cobbinah, Nicholas Opoku, Andre Ayew, Afriyie Acquah, Frank Acheampong, Jordan Ayew, Rashid Sumaila and Thomas Agyepong.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)