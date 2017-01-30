AFCON 2017: Black Stars to have extra day of rest to face Cameroon in semi-final

Ghana players will have an extra day of rest before they face Cameroon in the semi-final of the 2017 African Cup of Nations on Thursday.

Brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew scored as the Black Stars defeated a spirited Democratic Republic of Congo side 2-1 in Oyem to reach the semi-finals of the tournament in Gabon.

With the semi-finals starting on Wednesday and Ghana facing the Lions a day later, it means the Black Stars will get one more day in training and rest to play their opponents.

However, Cameroon will get two extra days of rest as they played their quarter-final match against Senegal on Saturday which means they will have more advantage to rest and training.

Ghana will now plot victory over Cameroon in Franceville on Thursday having reached the last four for the sixth time in a row.

All the goals in their quarter-final with the Congolese came in a 15-minute spell in the second half.

Ghana were ahead when Mubarak Wakaso picked out Jordan Ayew and he sprinted to the edge of the box before unleashing a fierce shot past Congolese goalkeeper Ley Matampi.

It was a goal of high quality, but the equaliser from Paul-Jose Mpoku was even better as the Panathinaikos winger took aim from 30 metres and found the top corner of the net.

Congo were the architects of their own downfall after that though as defender Joyce Lomalisa clumsily fouled Christian Atsu in the box and Andre Ayew converted the penalty.

