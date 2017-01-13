AFCON 2017: Botswana Joshua Bondo to officiate Ghana's opening clash against Uganda

Botswana referee Joshua Bondo will officiate the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group D game between Ghana and Uganda on Tuesday.

He will be assisted by Algerian Abdelhak Etchiali and Olivier Safari of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The two nations will go at each in their opening group game in Port-Gentil.

The Black Stars are expected to touch base in Gabon later on Friday ahead of the start of the tournament on Saturday.

