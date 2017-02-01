AFCON 2017: Braimah’s outburst masks a bigger problem

By Colin Udoh

Razak Braimah’s expletive-laden Facebook Live diatribe against Ghanaian fans and media on Monday was not happenstance. Far from it, in fact, and anybody who says different is either being mischievous or ignorant. Or both.

It was the culmination of the last few years of a bristling cold war of mistrust, suspicion and deep hostility mostly between the media and the team, with both parties barely tolerating each other, which has now spilled over to include the fans.

This may have been one man venting a virulent stream of expletives but, considering the circumstances, it is hard not to imagine that there were other players nearby cheering, even egging him on.

Was there provocation? Apparently, yes. Braimah, it seems, lost it when he read insults directed at his mother after the Egypt loss. But others have faced similar silliness from idiotic trolls and handled it with the equanimity and dignity befitting people who pull on the national colours.

On the surface, this was nothing more than one player losing his marbles over online trolls. Closer inspection, however, suggests that this eruption may be the beginnings of a surge to the surface of the simmering volcano that bubbles around both parties.

And the GFA has handled the situation badly. To its credit, it moved to contain the damage immediately, extracting an apology from Braimah and then slapping him with a laughable $2,500 fine.

Laughable because for a player who is already guaranteed around $20,000 in bonuses and match fees, that amounts to nothing more than a wagging of the finger.

But it gets much worse because the action leaves the GFA wide open for a sucker punch.

The rule in the Black Stars’ code of conduct under which Braimah was sanctioned, forbids players from communicating with parties outside their camp without clearance from the head coach or leader of delegation and stipulates a minimum fine of $1,000.

There is no mention in the quoted section of the code of conduct (which, sources say, no player has signed as yet) of the choice vocabulary that the goalkeeper so generously employed, nor of the damage to the team and country’s reputation by his degenerate outburst.

Instead, he was tapped on the wrist for ostensibly “communicating without permission”.

And that’s where the GFA has got its kente knickers in a twist. Throughout the course of the tournament, Black Stars players, led by captain Asamoah Gyan, have been posting on social media, same as Braimah.

As a matter of fact, Gyan regularly hosts live Periscope videos from his Twitter account.

So if Braimah is only being punished—and that word is used in the loosest possible sense—for communicating without permission, more than two-thirds of the Black Stars team should similarly go down with him.

In fact, barely a day after, players were back on Facebook Live and Periscope sharing their camp activities. Why weren’t they sanctioned?

Here’s the thing. Not only was Braimah’s outburst wrong on every single level, it distracted a team preparing for a big game against very difficult opposition, with the potential to undermine those preparations.

Despite what looks like a forced apology, the team is now under pressure to win against Cameroon. And may the Good Lord help Braimah if he concedes a goal!

What the GFA missed or chose to ignore in its hurry to damage control was that Braimah’s action is the reflection of deep-seated issues between the team and the media.

Granted, the Ghanaian media is populated in the main by a deplorable posse of charlatans whose only claim to being sports journalists is some sort of crazed, frenzied race to the top of the mountain to see who abuses or libels sports officials and athletes the most. Especially on radio.

But there are a few, hard-working, thoroughbred professionals who invest time, energy and money to give their team the most professional and ethical coverage possible.

Unfortunately, it appears that the Ghana team lumps every single journalist into this basket of deplorables and treat all the same.

As a result, Black Stars are among the most sheltered teams on the continent, with Ghanaian media loudly complaining about the severely restricted access to the team.

Ugandan journalist Usher Komugisha said during the tournament that the Kenya-based TV crew covering the Cranes got more access to the Ghana team than the Ghana-based crew.

Black Stars spokesman Ibrahim Sannie Daara disputes the claim: “They just have to be patient. We always try to accommodate requests for interviews with the players within reasonable limits.”

The truth, however, is that there is a deeply strained – one might be tempted to say, bitter – (non-) relationship between the Black Stars and the media. In the interest of the nation, that gaping chasm needs to be closed, and fast.

And that is why the GFA should have shown that it’s got some brass ones.

No player is so important that he can or should be allowed to disgrace his country in such a foul-mouthed manner without serious consequences, irrespective of what his name is. Be it Gyan, Ayew or Braimah.

Here’s what the GFA should have done. Send Razak Braimah home, fine him heavily and suspend him for at least two international matches.

By not doing so, and only tapping him on the wrist him for “speaking without clearance”, they allow the impression that it is OK to speak out of turn. Just make sure you seek permission first.

Source: Kwesesports.com

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)