AFCON 2017: Cameroon coach Hugo Broos scared of Ghana; insists Black Stars have quality to defeat his side

In what can be termed as a mind game, the head coach for the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon Hugo Broos has rated Ghana as the best side he is yet to play at the Afcon ahead of tonight’s second final of the competition.

The Indomitable Lions trainer insists the Black Stars have better quality than the Terrenga Lions of Senegal his side defeated in the quarter finals of the completion.

To him, Ghana plays a different style of football and that makes it difficult for his side to be able to beat the Black Stars.

“The game looks very difficult. When one sees the performances of Ghana in recent years, one realizes that it is a team that is accustomed to play the semi-finals and even the finals of Cup of Africa.

“In addition, what I have seen in recent weeks in terms of videos from Ghana leads me to recognize that it is a team that is going to be difficult to maneuver, which has a style different from that of Senegal,” Hugo Broos told camfoot.

Broos who does not appear to have confidence in his side however said he will look for the fault of Ghana in all the videos he has to punish them tonight.

“It will soon find the faults of this team. You know, many did not believe in Cameroon, before the start of this competition.

But in the course of the matches, confidence was born, the players gained experience and that is how we were able to beat Senegal who had a very good team,” he added.

Ghana come up against Cameroon for the second time since 2008 in the semifinals of the AFCON at 19:00GMT in Libreville for a ticket to the finals where Egypt is already resting.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

