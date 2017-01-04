AFCON 2017: Cameroon exclude Aurélien Chedjou and Henri Bedimo from final 23-man squad

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos has named his final 23-man squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after players rejected call-ups.

But the Belgian trainer surprisingly left out Aurélien Chedjou and Henri Bedimo from his final squad.

Bedimo, who plays for Olympique Marseille, has not fully recovered from the injury he sustained in November.

Chedjou was in the cold at Turkish side Galatasaray before terminating his contract.

Last week, Liverpool defender Joël Matip was among eight players who turned down invitations to be part of the Indomitable Lions contingent.

The rest are Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, Allan Nyom, André Onana, Guy Roland Ndy Assembe, Ibrahim Amadou, Maxime Poundjé and André Zambo Anguissa.

Cameroon will play in Group A of the Nations Cup along with hosts Gabon, Burkina Faso and Guinea Bissau.

Cameroon final 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers : Jules Goda, Fabrice Ondoa, Georges Bokwe

Defenders : Faï Collins, Ernest Mabouka, Nicolas Nkoulou, Michael Ngadeu, Adolph Teikeu, Ambroise Oyongo, Mohammed Djetei, Jonathan Ngwen

Midfielders : Sébastien Siani, Franck Boya, Georges Mandjeck, Arnaud Djoum

Strikers : Vincent Aboubakar, Jacques Zoua, Benjamin Moukandjo, Clinton Njie, Edgar Salli, Christian Bassogog, Toko Ekambi, Ndip Tambe

