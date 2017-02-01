AFCON 2017: Cameroon legend Patrick M'Boma reckons semi-final clash against Ghana will be tough

Cameroon legend Patrick M'Boma is anticipating a tough clash against Ghana in Thursday's semi-final clash in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars will battle the Indomitable Lions for a place in the final in Franceville.

There is a lot at stake for the two giants as they go at each other in a mouth-watering clash in Gabon.

And former Cameroonian star Patrick M'Boma reckons the tie will be tough.

“Ghana is a tough team and a difficult team to beat, Cameroon has only beaten Ghana once, and that makes it more difficult,” he told Metro TV.