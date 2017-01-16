AFCON 2017: Captain Asamoah Gyan says experience of Ghana squad will be crucial
A. Gyan
Capatin Asamoah Gyan believes the experience of Ghana's squad at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations squad will boost their trophy-winning chances.
About 95% of the team which lost on penalties to Ivory Coast in the final of the last tournament in Equatorial Guinea.
The Black Stars can rely on the know-how of 16 players who fought to final after losing their opening game.
"This year we have almost the same players [as in 2015]," Gyan said.
"Some lads [have] joined recently but 95% of the team are the same and we have been working under the coach for more than two years so we understand each other."
