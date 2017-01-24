AFCON 2017: Columbus Crew defender Harrison Afful not concerned about poor pitches

Ghana defender Harrison Afful is not worried about the quality of the pitch following concerns in Port-Gentil.

The pitch has come under tight scrutiny with several coaches and players complaining bitterly about its unsuitability.

The Black Stars managed to squeeze wins over Uganda and Mali to secure a quarter-final berth.

And the US-based right-back has downplayed concerns about the quality of the pitches in Gabon.

“We wanted something better than this, but without it, life must go on. We must do our best with what has been given," he said

“We wanted something better than this, but without it, life must go on. We must do our best with what has been given.

“It must not be an excuse for us to fail, because we are not the only people playing on the pitch.

“In Africa you don’t expect everything to be perfect, there are certain challenges you must learn to live with.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)