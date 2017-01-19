AFCON 2017: Cranes midfielder Tony Mawejje confident of progressing despite losing to Ghana

Despite a false start to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, midfielder Tonny Mawejje remains positive the team can still make it out of the group.

A closely contested tie against Ghana ended 1-0 in favour of the Black Stars at Stade de Port Gentil.

“We should remain positive,” Mawejje told Kawowo Sports. “There are still six points to fight for and if we can do well, there is still chance,”

A penalty after 32 minutes decided the game with Andre Ayew converting after Isaac Isinde brought down Asamoah Gyan in the area.

Mawejje admits the closeness of the game but says the difference was that Ghana took their chance.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)