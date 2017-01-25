AFCON 2017: Crocked Ghana defender Baba Rahman to receive $15,000 qualification bonus

Injured Ghana defender Abdul Baba Rahman will received $15,000 as qualification bonus despite ending the tournament prematurely due to an injury.

Rahman has underwent surgery in England after tearing a cruciate ligament in his left knee in the African Cup of Nations in Gabon.

He is currently with his parent club Chelsea, where he is undergoing treatment.

Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi has confirmed the left-back will receive the qualification bonus after the team reached the quarter-finals of the competition.

The highly-rated defender will also be entitled to a medal should the team reach the medal zone.

By Patrick Akoto

