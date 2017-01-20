AFCON 2017: Egypt coach Hector Cuper admits beating Uganda, Ghana is non-negotiable

Egypt coach Hector Cuper admits beating Uganda and Ghana in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in non-negotiable.

The Pharaohs find themselves in a tight-corner after drawing goalless against Mali in their opening game.

The seven-time champions take on the Cranes in their next game on Saturday before meeting Ghana next week.

“The pitch was awful, also humidity and temperature badly affected our players’ performance,” Cuper said of their opening day deadlock.

“Plus, now, I have a crisis after [goalkeeper Ahmed] El-Shennawy was injured during the match.

"This leaves me with two injured goalkeepers and only one ready to start.

“We have no option but to win our match against Uganda.

'Even if Ghana defeat Mali, the group will still be complicated till the last round.”

