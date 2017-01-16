AFCON 2017: Egypt goalkeeper Ekramy a huge doubtful for Mali opener
Al Ahly goalkeeper Sherif Ekramy may be out for Egypt's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations opener against Mali on Tuesday due to injury.
"Ekramy has sustained a minor injury during trainings. Scans showed that he has a strain in his thigh. He will skip Sunday's trainings but will join Monday," head of the Egyptian delegation in Gabon Hazem El-Hawary told Ahram Sports on Sunday.
Ekramy used to be Egypt's first-choice goalie before some shaky displays saw him fall down the pecking order under Argentinean coach Hector Cuper.
The 33-year-old has made 12 international appearances since earning his first call-up in 2013, playing in five World Cup qualifiers and seven friendly games.
Ekramy has given impressive performances with Ahly club recently but is likely to be Egypt's third-choice keeper at the Nations Cup, with veteran Essam El-Hadary and Zamalek's Ahmed El-Shennawi ahead of him.