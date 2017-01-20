AFCON 2017: Egypt goalkeeper Sherif Ekramy regains fitness for Uganda clash

Egypt and Ahly goalkeeper Sherif Ekramy has recovered from a hamstring injury he sustained last week in time to join Thursday's training.

The 33-year-old keeper is confirmed to be ready for Saturday's game against Uganda in Egypt's second game of the Africa Cup of Nations, the team's doctor Mohamed Abou El-Ela told reporters.

The Pharaohs are in a goalkeeping crisis, with first-choice keeper Ahmed El shennawi picking up the same hamstring injury during the team's 0-0 draw against Mali on Tuesday.

The injury will force him out for the rest of the tournament.

Veteran keeper Essam El-Hadary replaced El-Shennawi in the 25th minute of Tuesday's game, allowing the 44-year-old to break the record for the oldest player to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations.

After Uganda, the record-holders of seven nations cup trophies will face Ghana on 25 January.

