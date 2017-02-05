AFCON 2017: Egypt handed defender Ahmed Hegazy injury boost ahead of Cameroon clash

Egypt defender Ahmed Hegazy is cleared for Sunday's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final against Cameroon after overcoming a hamstring.

Hegazy suffered the setback during training on Saturday.

The centre back has been a pillar for Hector Cuper side alongside side Ali Gabr.

"Medical scans have shown that Hegazy suffers from normal fatigue from the [tiring] sequence of games," Egypt team doctor Abou El-Ela told reporters Sunday.

"I informed the technical staff that Hegazy is fit for the Cameroon clash."

Egypt are chasing a record-extending eighth Nations Cup title.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)