AFCON 2017: Egypt send spies to Ghana training camp in Al Ain

Ghana's Group opponents Egypt have sent scouts to monitor their preparations in Al Ain for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Monday and have since trained with 19 players.

The Ghana Football Association have planned to play two warm-up matches before they depart to Gabon for the tournament.

The scouts will relay information to the Pharaohs technical team headed by Argentine Hector Cuper.

Egypt are prepraing in Cairo and have lined up a friendly against Tunisia on 08 January at the Cairo International Stadium.

