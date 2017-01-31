AFCON 2017: Ex-Ghana star Augustine Arhinful backs Black Stars to win crown in Gabon
Ex-Ghana international Augustine Arhinful has tipped the Black Stars to end a 35-year wait for an African crown.
The four-time African champions have secured a sixth straight semi-final berth after beating DR Congo 2-1 in their quarter-final clash on Sunday.
The Ghanaians will take on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in their penultimate clash on Thursday.
And ex-Ghana star Augustine Arhinful has backed the team to win the ultimate.
” I am tipping Ghana for the ultimate glory after their win over DR Congo in the Quarter finals," he told GH One's Soccer chat
” The team is beginning to take opponents on and playing like the real Ghana we all know.
“Our luck is beginning to also come in and I see Ghana lifting the trophy at the end of the competition."
By Patrick Akoto