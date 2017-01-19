AFCON 2017: Fans confident of Black Stars qualification to quarter-finals

There were mixed reactions following the Black Stars victory over the Cranes of Uganda in their first group D opener in the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

The match was played last Tuesday at the Port-Gentil in Gabon.

While many Ghanaian footballs fans were satisfied with the team’s performance, a cross-section of them were disappointed with the team’s output.

Ghana leads the group that includes record title holders, Egypt, and will require a win against the Stallions of Mali in their second game on Saturday, January 21, 2017 to guarantee a place in the knockout stage of the tourney.

Speaking to Today Sports the fans were skeptical of the team’s chances ahead of Saturday’s encounter with many clamouring for a change in tactics and an immediate reshuffle of the team that featured against Uganda by Coach Avram Grant.

The Black Stars produced a compact and complete performance in the first half of the game and rightly scored a goal, but the second half abysmal performance is something the technical team will be very cautious of.

With victory for the Pharaoh’s imminent against a wounded Ugandan side they have beaten 13 times since their first meeting in 1962, Ghanaians will look forward to an improved performance against the Stallions to avoid any slip up.

Tournament debutant, Thomas Partey, seems to have fitted well in Avram Grant’s squad since joining and has justified the technical team’s decision to play him ahead of Torino midfielder, Afriyie Acquah.

Schalke defender, Baba Rahman’s return remains doubtful and Avram Grant will be desperate to have a replacement fit enough to face a very physical Malian side led by captain, Yacouba Sylla.

Several questions have been asked about the quality of the team to go all the way amid concerns over their sloppy second half display, but soccer fans insist they are content with his team’s performance, especially Newcastle star, Christian Atsu, who dominated the Black Stars attack.

Captain Asamoah Gyans’s fitness still remains an issue to contend with while West Ham winger, Dede Ayew, appears to be warming himself into a competition that has seen him surpass his father, Abedi Pele, and the legendary Roger Milla, with his penalty kick against Ugandan goalkeeper, Denis Onyango.

And even though Coach Avram Grant has defended his performance against Uganda, fans believe substituting Aston Villa forward, Jordan Ayew, is very vital in finding the rhythm that can move attack to produce the needed goals to propel the team.

“We are happy with the three points. We could have played better but winning is the most important in tournaments like this. We had to take on the pressure in the second half but at the end of the day we are happy as a nation, a resident of Avenor in Accra, Nii Okai told Today Sports.

He added: “Uganda is a very tough team and playing against them is never easy. We got a few chances but we won. The second game will be different but there are no easy games in this tournament.”

Credit: Today Sports

