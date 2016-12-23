AFCON 2017 finals: Algeria name regular stars in provisional squad

Algeria have named a strong provisional squad for next month’s AFCON in Gabon with top stars Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani and Yacine Brahimi all included.

The North Africans have struggled in the qualifying series for the 2018 World Cup, but wish to regain much-needed self-belief with a good run in Gabon with the hope they will stage a remarkable comeback when the qualifiers for Russia 2018 resume in August 2017.

The full squad:

Goalkeepers :

Asselah Malik (JS Kabylie), Mbolhi Raïs (Antalyaspor -Tur-), Rahmani Chemseddine (MO Béjaïa)

Defenders :

Azzi Ayoub (MC Alger), Hichem Belkaroui (ES Tunis -Tun-), Bensebaïni Ramy (Stade Rennais -Fra-), Belkhiter Mokhtar (Club Africain -Tun-), Benyahia Mohamed (USM Alger), Cadamuro Liassine (Servette Genève -Sui-), Ferhani Houari (JS Kabylie), Ghoulam Faouzi (SSC Naples -Ita-), Mandi Aïssa (Real Bétis -Esp-), Medjani Carl (CD Leganés -Esp), Meftah Mohamed Rabie (USM Alger), Mesbah Djamel Eddine (FC Crotone -Ita-)

Midfielders :

Abeïd Mehdi (Dijon FCO -Fra-), Bennacer Ismael (Arsenal FC -Eng-), Bentaleb Nabil (Schalke 04 -Ger-), Guedioura Adlène (Watfod FC -Eng-), Taïder Sliti Saphir (Bologne FC -Ita-), Brahimi Yacine (FC Porto -Por-), Feghouli Sofiane (West Ham United -Eng-), Ghezzal Rachid (Olympique Lyonnais -Fra-), Mahrez Riyad (Leicester City -Eng-), Ounas Adam (FC Girondins de Bordeaux -Fra-)

Attackers :

Slimani Islam (Leicester City -Eng-), Soudani Hillal El Arabi (Dinamo Zagreb -Cro-), Belfodil Ishak (Standard de Liège -Bel-), Benzia Yassine (Lille OSC -Fra-), Bounedjah Baghdad (Al Sadd -Qat-), Saâdi Idriss (KV Courtrai -Bel-)

