AFCON 2017: Fit-again Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan set to return ahead of Cameroon showdown

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is set to return for Thursday's semi-final clash against Cameroon in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Gyan, 31, missed the side's 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo due to an injury.

But he is expected to return to the pitch ahead of the crucial tie against the Indomitable Lions on Thursday.

The Al Ahly attacker is Ghana's all-time leading top scorer with 49 goals from 99 appearances.

By Patrick Akoto

