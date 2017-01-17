AFCON 2017: Five golden touches ahead of Ghana’s game against Uganda

- The last time the Black Stars played Gabon in the Africa Cup of Nations was in the 1978 final where host Ghana won 2-0.

-- They however clashed in the 2018 World Cup qualifier just three months ago with Uganda forcing a surprise 0-0 match day 1 draw in Ghana.

-- Ghana has won the Africa Cup of Nations on four occasions, 1963, 1978, 1965 and 1982.The closest Uganda has come to Cup of Nations glory was in 1978 by finishing runners-up.

-- The Black Stars of Ghana are ranked ninth in Africa and 54th in the world while the Cranes of Uganda are 18th in Africa and 73rd in the world. - See more at.

-- Both teams have foreign coaches with Israeli Avram Grant, the former Chelsea and West Ham manager, coaching Ghana and Serb Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic handling Uganda.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)