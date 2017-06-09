Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

AFCON 2017: Flexible Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey could play at right back

Published on: 09 June 2017
Ghana defender Daniel Amartey

Ghana and Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey has shown signs that he could be played at right back ahead of Harrison Afful.

The former FC Copenhagen defender is one of the team’s utility players and has been played both in defence and in midfield in the past.

Kwesi Appiah who will have to thank his predecessor Avram Grant for the development of Daniel Amartey could deploy him at right back.

The Leicester City man is sure to start but with competition heightening for center backs and midfield, playing at right back could be the answer to a complicated puzzle.

Daniel Amartey latest videos

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations