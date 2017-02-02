AFCON 2017: Former Cameroon star Antoine Bell tells Ghana to be wary of Cameroon

Former Cameroon star Joseph-Antoine Bell has sent a warning shot to the Black Stars to expect a physical battle against the Indomitable Lions in tonight’s AFCON semifinal clash.

According to Bell, the Ghanaian must expect a tough physical challenge from the Cameroonians whose major advantage lie in their physique.

Following Ghana’s 2-1 win over Congo DR in the quarter finals, the two West Africa sides are meeting in a repeat of the 2008 Afcon semifinal after the Cameroonians also defeated the Terrenga Lions of Senegal on penalties a day before.

“The game might be very physical with a lot of contact and the Black Stars have to be prepared for it," Bell told Graphic Sports.

“We saw against DR Congo that they could not possess the ball and fight because surprisingly, the Leopards took the ball from them and Ghana kept running and chasing the ball.

“It means they can't face Cameroon, who have the same physical and massive players,” he added.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

