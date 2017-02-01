AFCON 2017: Frank Acheampong comfortable with new role; eyes Afcon trophy

Ghana star Frank Acheampong has revealed that he is comfortable with his new role as a left back for the Black Stars in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations hoping they can lift the trophy this time around.

Acheampong, who plays as a left winger was deployed for the left back position by coach Avram Grant following the injury of Baba Rahman in Ghana's opening game against the Cranes of Uganda.

As a replacement for injured left-back Baba Rahman, the Anderlecht man has adapted well to Avram Grant’s style despite being more accustomed to playing as a typical winger with defending qualities.

“We have to adapt all the time as footballers and it’s not easy. Although sometimes it comes as a surprise. I won’t say it’s not my normal position; I just have to adapt and play,” he the Daily Graphic of his new role in the team.

“Previously, I had to attack before defending but now it is vice-versa, as I have to defend and attack as well. But the other back four have helped me out.”

Acheampong has made an impressive transition in the last few years from a juvenile player to a member of the senior national team and is on the verge of achieving history.

“It means a lot to me and I have to thank God for that,” he says of his transformation as a player.

“I started at the national Under-17 team and went to the Under-20 team; I had to play for the Under-23 team but shifted to the Black Stars and now in the first team. But it’s all been achieved through hard work and team effort.”

The playmaker-turned-defender added that the Black Stars are focused to win the trophy this time since the semifinal berth is not an achievement.

“With our experience, we’ll move forward with our ultimate aim to win the trophy.

“I’ve been there before, it’s not something new. We went to the final with Cote d’Ivoire, but lost, so we’ve psyched ourselves up that this is the time the 35-year wait must end and it’s time God wants us to lift the cup,” he added.

