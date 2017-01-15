AFCON 2017: Gabon captain Aubameyang bemoans late equalizer against Guinea Bissau

Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants his players to put lessons of their stuttering opening performance against Guinea Bissau to good use at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Borussia Dortmund star opened the scoring at the Stade de l'amitie but the debutants levelled late on through a Juary Soares header.

"It's not an ideal start. The first half was difficult. We were a bit tense at the start, but in the second half played with more freedom," Aubameyang said on beIN Sport.

"Unfortunately, we conceded a goal that we shouldn't have conceded at the end. We shouldn't have given the foul away.

"It will teach us not to repeat the same mistakes. We're going to pick up two more wins. We remain positive, we're at home.

"We made a mistake, we will change course and win the next game."

