AFCON 2017: Gabon coach Jose Camacho refusing to give up on hosts faint quarter-final hopes

Gabon coach Jose Antonio Camacho has said his team will not give up as they go into the last match which decides their fate at the on-going 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking after his team settled for a 1-1 draw against Burkina Faso on Wednesday, the Spanish born coach said they will continue to work hard as they battle to qualify for the knock out stage.

The hosts drew 1-1 against Guinea Bissau in the opening match last Saturday before picking up another frustrating draw on Wednesday.

“This is a tournament and there are many games to go. We wasted some good scoring chances against Burkina Faso, but we shall remain positive going to the last match against Cameroon next week,” said Camacho.

Camacho said they are aware of the tough encounter against Cameroon, but called upon the local fans to come all out and cheer the team.

2015 African player of the year, Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang has scored the two goals for Gabon, and the Borussia Dortmund striker will have all eyes on him against the Group A table leaders Cameroon.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon started the event with a 1-1 draw against Burkina Faso before struggling to beat Guinea Bissau 2-1 on Wednesday.

