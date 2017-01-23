AFCON 2017: Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan names Senegal as title favourites

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says Senegal are favourites to claim the 2017 Africa cup of Nations in Gabon after watching the Teranga Lions book a place in the quarter-finals with two straight wins against Zimbabwe and Tunisia.

The Black Stars have been tasked to win the trophy for the first time in 35 years but Gyan reckons Senegal are the side to beat in the competition.

"I have watched Senegal and i think they pose a big threat," Gyan said ahead of Ghana's game against Mali.

"They are the only team so far i can say are real contenders for the title."

Ghana have failed to win the AFCON title since 1982 and would be hoping to end the long wait in Gabon but will need to take the first step of qualifying from group D against Uganda, Mali and Egypt.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)