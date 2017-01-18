Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

AFCON 2017: Ghana coach Avam Grant demands improvement ahead of Mali game

Published on: 18 January 2017
Avram Grant

Ghana coach Avram Grant has has expressed his delight after his side won their first game of the competition but admits they will have to up their game if they are to go far in the competition.

The Black Stars fought really hard to secure a 1-0 win against the Cranes of Uganda and will have to double their efforts against the Stallions of Mali on Saturday.

“"I am happy for the three points, in a game like this the result is more important than anything," he said after the game

"But i think we must improve on our game going into the next match, we need to stay on top of our game.”

 

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations