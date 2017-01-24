AFCON 2017: Ghana coach Avram Grant anticipating tough clash against Egypt

Ghana coach Avram Grant is anticipating a thrilling contest against Egypt in the final group match in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars will be aiming for revenge after losing 2-0 to the Pharaohs in the 2018 World Cup qualifier last year.

The four-time African champions will be seeking to maintain their 100% record in the competition.

But they face an ardous battle in the North African giants who require a win to remain in Gabon.

And former Chelsea coach Avram Grant is aware of the enormity of the task ahead.

“If you watched our last game with Egypt in Alexandria in the World Cup qualifiers, you will notice that we dominated the game completely, our goalkeeper didn’t get to touch the ball most of the match, but in the end, we lost,” he assured.

“This won’t be a one-sided game, Egypt is a great team and they know how to play good football. I like such battles, even if it is not important on paper.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)