AFCON 2017: Ghana coach Avram Grant insists he's content with side's narrow win against Uganda

Ghana coach Avram Grant was left satisfied with his side's performance in their nervy 1-0 win over Uganda in their Nations Cup group D opener on Tuesday.

Andre Ayew's 30th minute penalty was all that the four-time African champions needed to kill the resilience of the Cranes in Port-Gentil.

Several questions have been asked about the quality of the team to go all the way amid concerns over their sloppy second half display.

But former Chelsea coach Avram Grant insists he is contend with his side's performance.

“I’m happy with the three points. We could have played better but winning is the most important in tournaments like this. We had to take on the pressure in the second half but at the end of the day I am happy,´ Grant said after the game.

“Uganda is a very tough team and playing against them is never easy. We got a few chances but we won. The second game will be different but there are no easy games in this tournament.”

The Black Stars are leading the group with three points after Mali and Egypt shared the spoils in the other fixture.

