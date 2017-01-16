Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
AFCON 2017: Ghana coach Avram Grant promises classy performance against Uganda

Published on: 16 January 2017
Ghana press conference on Monday at Stade de Port Gentil

Ghana coach Avram Grant has promised an improved performance from his troops aaginst Uganda on Tuesday afternoon in their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Group opener.

The Black Stars go into the tournament without just one win from six matches including the 2-0 friendly win over Uzbek side Bunyodkor.

Last week, Grant said his side were far from a finished material but insisted his players are ready to punch above their weight.

"A lot of people talk about pressure but we do not see it as a negative word. I believe pressure is good and lets you perform," the former Chelsea coach said at Monday pre-match conference.

"You will see a team that will give everything on the pitch. I know my players better than I did two years ago and they are a good group of players with a will to serve."

Comments

This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment
  • Hornkampf says:
    January 16, 2017 05:53 pm
    I'm sick and tired of this coach! should've fired this amateur right after the disgraceful 0:0 tie with uganda!!! He's talking about pressure is good and let's you perform; this is exactly the same shit-chat he came up with before we lost 2:0 to egypt and were nowhere near the goal!!! tzzzzzz.... 5 games without a win.... could've also hired donald duck and pay him 50grand a month!!!! GFA YOU A**holes!!!!!
  • uche says:
    January 16, 2017 07:21 pm
    Hornkampf shut up.. you are so stupid ... tell me is BS the best on the continent. before he came we werent the best so just shut up.. this is the material that we ve got.. and the boys are fighting and the coach is also implementing his system.. u are a fool Hornkampf.. stop talking like a villager,,,,, kwasiaaaaa

