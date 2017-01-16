AFCON 2017: Ghana coach Avram Grant promises classy performance against Uganda

Ghana coach Avram Grant has promised an improved performance from his troops aaginst Uganda on Tuesday afternoon in their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Group opener.

The Black Stars go into the tournament without just one win from six matches including the 2-0 friendly win over Uzbek side Bunyodkor.

Last week, Grant said his side were far from a finished material but insisted his players are ready to punch above their weight.

"A lot of people talk about pressure but we do not see it as a negative word. I believe pressure is good and lets you perform," the former Chelsea coach said at Monday pre-match conference.

"You will see a team that will give everything on the pitch. I know my players better than I did two years ago and they are a good group of players with a will to serve."

