AFCON 2017: Ghana coach Avram Grant under pressure to drop 'loudmouthed' goalie Razak Brimah ahead of Cameroon semis

Ghana coach Avram Grant is under siege to drop unpopular goalkeeper Razak Brimah ahead of his side's semi-final clash against Cameroon in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations following his vituperative attack on critics.

Brimah's broadside which contained the F-word has angered local fans in an unimaginable heights.

The Spain-based goalkeeper, who has made just two appearances for Cordoba, has become the chewing stick for angry fans who are demanding for ultimate punishment.

Brimah's outburst has broken team spirit and dismantled the confidence reposed in him by the coach and his backroom staff.

The 29-year-old reprehensible and shocking comment has not divided opinion with a huge sense of equivocation clamouring for his immediate sacking from the team.

Many believe he has killed the spirit of the team as it has clouded the Black Stars semi-final clash against the Indomitable Lions on Thursday.

It appears he has broken the camels back with his unsavoury and pathetic comment which has received widespread condemnation.

Grant, a former Chelsea manager is now reeling under heat to leave him out of his final squad ahead of the crunch tie.

The former Nania FC has not received the backing of local fans since he was included in the final 23-man squad for the biannual showpiece.

By Patrick Akoto

