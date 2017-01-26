AFCON 2017: Ghana coach fears iconic striker Asamoah Gyan might miss quarter-final

Ghana coach Avram Grant has admitted his injured captain Asamoah Gyan might miss Sunday's clash with DR Congo in the quarter-finals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars skipper is a doubt for the last eight game of the tournament in Gabon after he came off injured against Egypt on Wednesday.

Ghana lost the attacker forward to a groin injury five minutes before half-time and coach Avram Grant is unsure whether he will be fit for the quarter-finals.

"It's not looking so good but Gyan is a very strong boy," Grant said.

"We will need to wait and see. We will have a scan and then we will know better."

Gyan was making his 99th international appearance and was looking to score his 50th goal for his country and the Black Stars.

But he went down with a groin injury towards the end of the first half and eventually came off.

Jordan Ayew replaced him as Ghana lost the Group D game in Port-Gentil 1-0.

