AFCON 2017: Ghana coach fears iconic striker Asamoah Gyan might miss quarter-final

Published on: 26 January 2017
Asamoah Gyan suffered an injury in the game against Egypt

Ghana coach Avram Grant has admitted his injured captain Asamoah Gyan might miss Sunday's clash with DR Congo in the quarter-finals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars skipper is a doubt for the last eight game of the tournament in Gabon after he came off injured against Egypt on Wednesday.

Ghana lost the attacker forward  to a groin injury five minutes before half-time and coach Avram Grant is unsure whether he will be fit for the quarter-finals.

"It's not looking so good but Gyan is a very strong boy," Grant said.

"We will need to wait and see. We will have a scan and then we will know better."

Gyan was making his 99th international appearance and was looking to score his 50th goal for his country and the Black Stars.

But he went down with a groin injury towards the end of the first half and eventually came off.

Jordan Ayew replaced him as Ghana lost the Group D game in Port-Gentil 1-0.

  • Eric Abban says:
    January 26, 2017 08:03 am
    This avram grant has a problem papa, why should u risk playing your number one striker in a match like this.Gyan had a yellow card n another yellow could hv also created problem. Looking at the way Congolese play without Gyan we should count ourselves out
  • Wally Kwakye says:
    January 26, 2017 09:53 am
    I agree he should not have played gyan in the firat place. He rested Thomas , Wakaso and Frank why would he not rest gyan. But with this Jordan ayew guy we stand no chance he's a poor strikers makes many wrong passing decisions. It looks unlikely that we will go to the next stage.

