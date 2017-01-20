AFCON 2017: Ghana coach uncertain over injured Baba Rahman replacement for Mali clash

Ghana head coach Avram Grant faces a selection headache ahead of his side's Africa Cup of Nations clash with Mali on Saturday.

The Black Stars triumphed 1-0 over Uganda thanks to an Andre Ayew penalty in their opening Group D fixture, leaving them two points clear at the summit following a goalless draw between Mali and Egypt.

That joy was tempered by an injury to left-back Baba Rahman, who is currently on loan at Schalke from Chelsea.

Rahman left the field with a knee injury after Ayew had fired Ghana in front and has since returned to Gelsenkirchen for further treatment.

And Grant is unsure who will step in for Rahman at Stade de Port-Gentil.

"I am still thinking about who will replace Baba," Grant said. "He is a wonderful player and it is sad that he got injured. We wish him a quick recovery."

