AFCON 2017: Ghana group opponents Egypt to play Tunisia on January 8 in a friendly

Ahead of the kickoff of the 2017 Afcon in Gabon, Ghana group opponents Egypt will take on the Cartage Eagles of Tunisia in a friendly on January 8.

The game will be played at the Cairo International Satdium.

Speaking to the media on the game, assistant coach Nabih hinted that Hector Cuper will use the exercise to test new faces in the team.

"We will test some new faces in the friendly match against Tunisia," Nabih said.

"All the players should be at the [training] camp on Tuesday," he added, referring to the foreign-based players who didn't join the training that began on Sunday.

After missing the past three editions, the Pharaohs reached the cup this year for the first time since winning their seventh title in Angola in 2010.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)