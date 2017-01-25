AFCON 2017: Ghana have a 'score to settle' with Egypt in crunch tie today

Ghana have a 'score to settle' ahead of their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final group D game against Egypt on Wednesday night.

The Black Stars are keen to avenge the side's 2-0 defeat to the Pharaohs in the 2018 World Cup qualifier in November last year.

The four-time African champions have secured qualification to the quarter-finals after narrow wins over Uganda and Mali and must just avoid defeat to finish top of the group.

However, they come against an Egyptian side who require at least a draw to stay afloat in the competition.

The seven-time African champions started the tournament in a languid fashion, struggling to draw 0-0 against Mali before sneaking past Uganda 1-0 to stay in contention.

The Black Stars will either DR Congo or Morocco in the quarter-finals depending on the outcome of Friday's matches.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)