AFCON 2017: Ghana have psychological advantage over Cameroon

The Black Stars of Ghana come up against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the second semifinal clash of the ongoing 2017 AFCON with a huge psychological merit over their opponents.

The Black Stars lost to the Indomitable Lions at the same stage in 2008 but Ghana have won a large number of matches involving the two.

Tonight’s encounter will be the eighth time the two sides will be meeting in the history of the AFCON with the Black Stars losing just once to the Lions.

Ghana have won three times over the Cameroonians with three draws and a loss, putting the Black Stars in poll position to exert their supremacy over the Indomitable Lions.

Head-to-head record

July 14, 1978: Ghana 2-1 Cameroon

March 9, 1982: Cameroon 0-0 Ghana

May 5, 1982: Cameroon 0-0 Ghana

November 30, 1994: Ghana 1-0 Cameroon

October 4, 1998: Cameroon 1-3 Ghana

January 22, 2000: Ghana 1-1 Cameroon

February 7, 2008: Ghana 0-1 Cameroon

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

