AFCON 2017: Ghana have psychological advantage over Cameroon

Published on: 02 February 2017
Black Stars

The Black Stars of Ghana come up against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the second semifinal clash of the ongoing 2017 AFCON with a huge psychological merit over their opponents.

The Black Stars lost to the Indomitable Lions at the same stage in 2008 but Ghana have won a large number of matches involving the two.

Tonight’s encounter will be the eighth time the two sides will be meeting in the history of the AFCON with the Black Stars losing just once to the Lions.

Ghana have won three times over the Cameroonians with three draws and a loss, putting the Black Stars in poll position to exert their supremacy over the Indomitable Lions.

Head-to-head record

July 14, 1978: Ghana 2-1 Cameroon

March 9, 1982: Cameroon 0-0 Ghana

May 5, 1982: Cameroon 0-0 Ghana

November 30, 1994: Ghana 1-0 Cameroon

October 4, 1998: Cameroon 1-3 Ghana

January 22, 2000: Ghana 1-1 Cameroon

February 7, 2008: Ghana 0-1 Cameroon

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 4 comment(s), give your comment
  • Factors says:
    February 02, 2017 02:25 pm
    This story is absolutely false. Why Ghanasoccernet continue to write bogus non factors each day? 1) Ghana never met Cameroun in 1978 Nations Cup that we won. 2) Ghana never played Cameroun May 1982. Cup of nations is being playing every 2 years not every 2 months. The 2 countries met on March 1982 which tied 0-0. in 2nd game group stages 3) I'm not quite sure about 1994 either. Can you prove this with more facts? Who scored for Ghana and what stage of the competition? I doubt this big time. This is going on for too long. Just recently was Asante Kotoko new coach's story that was bogus and you came out to apologized that.
  • master says:
    February 02, 2017 02:56 pm
    The truth is it is Cameroon which has an edge when it comes to back to back against Black stars, because GHANA has never beaten Cameroon in AFCON tournamnent, last time they met it ended in 2 draws and on win in favour of Cameroon, pliz be updated accordingly and 2008 AFCON Cameroon beat Ghana at their backyard, all other games which Cameroon lost were freindly games and not competitive matches
  • Chu says:
    February 02, 2017 03:00 pm
    GSN has that enviable record when it comes to misleading snf I admire them for that
  • unknown writer of suame says:
    February 02, 2017 05:10 pm
    all that the writer,sheikh tophic sienu is saying are all true and correct facts,what he did wrong was that,he never explained the exact type of matches they were,so i have to help out .GHANA FIRST PLAYED WITH CAMEROON IN THE AFRICAN GAMES IN 14 JULY 1978 AND GHANA WON 2 GOALS TO 1.GHANA AGAIN PLAYED WITH CAMEROON IN THE AFRICAN NATIONS CUP IN9 MARCH 1982,AND IT WAS A GOALLESS DRAWN GAME.GHANA PLAYED WITH CAMEROON IN 5 MAY 1982 IN AN AFRICAN FRIENDSHIP CUP AND IT WAS AGAIN A GOALLESS DRAW.30 NOVEMBER 1994,GHANA BEAT CAMEROON 1 NAIL IN THE SIMBA CUP.4 0CT0BER 1998 IN THE NATIONS CUP,GHANA BEAT CAMEROON 3 GOALS TO 1.22 JANUARY GHANA DREW WITH CAMEROON 1 ALL IN THE NATIONS CUP.7 FEBRUARY 2008,GHANA LOST TO CAMEROON IN THE NATIONS CUP.SO WHAT WRONG HAS THE GUY MADE,

