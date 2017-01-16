AFCON 2017: Ghana know we are difficult side, says Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango

Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango says Ghana are aware of the pedigree of the Cranes ahead of the meeting of the two sides on Tuesday.

The Cranes will battle the Black Stars in their group D opener in Port-Gentil.

The East Africans are making a return to the Nations Cup after 39-years and Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper is looking ahead to the crunch tie.

Playing Ghana before doesn’t make it easy because they know that we are a very difficult team to break down," Onyango told Kingfut.

Uganda meet the Black Stars three months after forcing a scoreless away draw against the Ghanaians in the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)