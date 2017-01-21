Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
AFCON 2017: Ghana 1-0 Mali LIVE play-by-play

Published on: 21 January 2017

Follow the build-up and LIVE text commentary of the 2017 Afcon Group B clash between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Eagles of Mali at the Stade de Port Gentil on Ghanasoccernet.com. Kickoff is exactly 16:00GMT

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

  • maka says:
    January 21, 2017 04:53 pm
    now where are the jordan ayew haters! ....he still has to work on his game ---and only if he can learn to release balls quickly like he did for Gyan to score -- he will be one of the biggest assets for the team; cos he has the height, strength and pace. So guys....lets keep criticizing him constructively to make him better....not tear the dude down!
  • Truth Teacher says:
    January 21, 2017 04:55 pm
    Hopefully we can keep this up. Team seems to be doing well. I got to give Jordan his due but he needs to play like this consistently.
  • Truth Teacher says:
    January 21, 2017 04:56 pm
  • john akpa says:
    January 21, 2017 04:56 pm
    I think it was Acheampong, who just stopped, thinking the game was over or the ball was going out with a Malian player starting to chase !! He did something similar in the last match. Stopping in the middle of a game as if the whistle has gone. Ghana were lucky on both occasions.
  • john akpa says:
    January 21, 2017 05:26 pm
    Why is Partey so negative today ? He had the ball to clear run with it and decided against playing it forward prefering a side pass which was taken over by Mali with a corner.

