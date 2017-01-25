AFCON 2017: Ghana must beat Egypt in Port-Gentil

Just as many expressed concerned about the lack of goals in the first round of this year’s AFCON, just as many were optimistic the tournament was going through a slow starting pace and things will surely pickup.

Well, things have picked up and the competition has honestly been fun to watch even including those dead rubber games in Group A where the host nation exited in record time. Gabon’s goalless draw and subsequent exit from the competition -the first to do so since Tunisia in 1994- is likely to spike the palpable political tension in the Central African country; games involving Gabon were poorly attended despite tickets being sold for less than a dollar.

Through the second round and half way through the third, the skills, tactical nous and of course the goals have cranked up a notch with last night’s final round of games in Group B produce 10 goals.

The other half of the field takes to the field later tonight and tomorrow for their final kick around at the preliminary stage. Reigning Champions Ivory Coast is stuck in a battle with Group C opponents Morocco, DR Congo and Togo for spots in the quarter finals as all four teams have a mathematical chance of sailing through the group.

However, that is not the case in Group D where Ghana’s Black Stars have booked its place in the last eight and Uganda already eliminated from the competition. The remaining spot in the group will be a straight fight between record winner Egypt and Mali.

2012 and 2013 bronze medalist Mali needs to beat Uganda by a wide margin and hope Egypt either lose, draw or win by a slimmer margin against Ghana. Having already qualified to the next stage, it would be a big surprise to see Avram Grant trot out his strongest lineup for the team’s final group game. But the Stars must beat the Pharaohs and here is why:

Maintain the winning streak into the next stage

Resting key players in a match like this is ideal to prevent injuries and exhaustion but it must be noted a loss can derail the team’s psyche heading into the tournament’s homestretch.

It behooves on the Black Stars to extend its winning run in the competition by beating Egypt in tomorrow’s fixture to put the side in the right frame of mind to face whichever team that comes from Group C.

To illustrate why it is important to win, the Stars need to look across the Mediterranean to know all about the perils of having a winning run halted. Spanish League leaders Real Madrid went on a 40 game prior to losing 1-2 to Sevilla.

Just three days after that loss, Madrid lost 1-2 at home to Celta Vigo in the Copa Del Rey to stand on the brink of getting bundled out of the competition. That aside, there is the need to top the group and avoid the best team in Group C and that can only be guaranteed with a win.

Revenge the loss in Alexandria

Despite having a good run in the AFCON, Ghana has not fared so well in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers sitting third in the group with two points behind Egypt and Uganda. One of the reasons for the country’s poor position in the group is the 0-2 loss to the Pharaohs in Alexandria late last year.

In a game the Stars deserved more than a loss for their industry but not same for its numbness in front of goal, Egypt’s win inched it closer to a first appearance at the World Cup since 1990. Beating Egypt will be the perfect form of revenge as a loss to Ghana translates to an exit for Egypt whilst a Ghana win indirectly wipes one of its closest title threats.

Eliminating Egypt leaves Cameroon (who have four AFCON titles like Ghana) as the only country in the field to trump Ghana’s feat. With the Indomitable Lions set to clash against tournament favorites the Teranga Lions of Senegal, that possibility remains remotely possible.

Actually show they are not after the money

In light of the Stars significant albeit controversial move to accept a 50% slash in winning bonuses, Ghanaians who have shown keen interest in the team’s financial dealings in recent times, will be on the lookout for the slightest show of malcontent.

A loss to a bitter rival in Egypt (the Pharaohs beat Ghana to lift its seventh title in 2010) can easily spark dialogue the players are not fully on board with the budget cut but are only going through the motions to win back support from Ghanaians.

Beating Egypt will be the perfect way to end a near perfect fortnight in Port Gentil and the surest way to convince natives winning a fifth trophy remains the main goal; not money.

By Yaw Adjei-Mintah

