AFCON 2017: Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan undergoes tests today to determine injury extent

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan will undergo tests today (on Thursday) to determine the extent of the injury he suffered at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

The MRI scan will determine if the iconic skipper would be available for the Black Stars in Sunday's clash with DR Congo in the quarter-finals of the tournament in Gabon.

The Black Stars skipper is a doubt for the last eight game of the tournament in Gabon after he came off injured against Egypt on Wednesday.

Ghana lost the attacker to a groin injury five minutes before half-time and tests will be done to determine whether he will play any further part in the competition.

Gyan said: "I felt a stretch in my adductor, so I don't know the extent of the injury.

"I'm in pain right now. Tomorrow (Thursday) I will see the doctor. We will go for the MRI and then we can decide the extent of the injury."

Gyan was making his 99th international appearance and was looking to score his 50th goal for his country and the Black Stars.

But he went down with a groin injury towards the end of the first half and eventually came off.

Jordan Ayew replaced him as Ghana lost the Group D game in Port-Gentil 1-0.

The Black Stars, runners-up in 2015, will face DR Congo in the quarterfinals in Oyem on Sunday.

