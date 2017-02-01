Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
AFCON 2017: Ghana sweating on Gyan's fitness ahead of Cameroon showdown

Published on: 01 February 2017

Ghana are hopeful star striker Asamoah Gyan will pass a late fitness test to play a part in Thursday's crucial semi-final clash against Cameroon in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

With the fixture looming large, the worries are beginning to surface again for the Ghanaians ahead of the titanic clash against the Indomitable Lions in Franceville.

The 31-year-old is yet to recover completely from an injury he picked up during the Black Stars 1-0 defeat to Egypt in their final group D game in Port-Gentil.

“Our doctors have been working on him and gradually he is picking up,” assistant coach Maxwell Konadu told reporters in Franceville on Wednesday.

“We can’t confirm at the moment whether he is going to play or not but he was able to jog and do some small ball work yesterday so hopefully, but we will just have to wait and see what happens.”

The iconic Ghanaian figure missed the side's 2-1 quarter-final win over DR Congo last Sunday and now faces a real battle to be ready in time ahead of Thursday's showdown.

By Patrick Akoto

  • john akpa says:
    February 01, 2017 03:56 pm
    Play Assifuah or Bernard. A. Gyan's B.Stars career is over.
  • Eric Abban says:
    February 01, 2017 04:27 pm
    Why do u Ghanaians always use your mouth to retire players?if Assifua play for two years u will use the same mouth to say his carrier is over so they should retire him.
  • Sam va says:
    February 01, 2017 04:02 pm
    let's not rush him..we know he was not 100 fit before the tournament.
  • Eric Abban says:
    February 01, 2017 04:27 pm
    Why do u Ghanaians always use your mouth to retire players?if Assifua play for two years u will use the same mouth to say his carrier is over so they should retire him.
  • Sam Praise says:
    February 01, 2017 05:28 pm
    Woy3 john ampa!
  • JBK says:
    February 01, 2017 07:02 pm
