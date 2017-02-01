AFCON 2017: Ghana sweating on Gyan's fitness ahead of Cameroon showdown

Ghana are hopeful star striker Asamoah Gyan will pass a late fitness test to play a part in Thursday's crucial semi-final clash against Cameroon in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

With the fixture looming large, the worries are beginning to surface again for the Ghanaians ahead of the titanic clash against the Indomitable Lions in Franceville.

The 31-year-old is yet to recover completely from an injury he picked up during the Black Stars 1-0 defeat to Egypt in their final group D game in Port-Gentil.

“Our doctors have been working on him and gradually he is picking up,” assistant coach Maxwell Konadu told reporters in Franceville on Wednesday.

“We can’t confirm at the moment whether he is going to play or not but he was able to jog and do some small ball work yesterday so hopefully, but we will just have to wait and see what happens.”

The iconic Ghanaian figure missed the side's 2-1 quarter-final win over DR Congo last Sunday and now faces a real battle to be ready in time ahead of Thursday's showdown.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 6 comment(s)