AFCON 2017: Ghana to arrive in Franceville today for semi-final clash against Cameroon

Ghana's national team will arrive in the Gabonese city of Franceville on Monday (today) where they will play Cameroon in the semi-final of 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars played DR Congo in the town of Oyem on Sunday as they edged their opponents to reach the last four of the competition.

The four-time champions defeated the Leopards 2-1 to reach the semi-finals thanks to an excellent second-half showing.

The Black Stars won the match courtesy Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew goals, with Mpoku scoring for of the Leopards.

With the match now out of the way the Black Stars will turn their attention to facing the Lions in Franceville.

They will travel on Monday morning for early preparations as they seek to reach their second successive final.

