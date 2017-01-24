AFCON 2017: Ghana to face Morocco or DR Congo in quarter-finals

Ghana will play DR Congo or Morocco in the quarter-final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon after the two sides confirmed their places in the last eight on Tuesday night.

The Black Stars will play Morocco if they are able to hold Egypt at least to a draw in Wednesday's last Group D match in Port Gentil.

A draw or victory will ensure that Ghana finish top of Group D which means they will meet the second-placed team in Group C.

A defeat against the Pharaohs means the Black Stars will finish second and face DR Congo in Oyem.

DR Congo advanced into the quarter-finals as Group C winners after triumphing 3-1 against a Togo outfit whose campaign has ended.

Herve Renard led Ivory Coast to their triumph two years ago but, now in charge of Morocco, the Frenchman watched on as his new side qualified second from Group C behind DR Congo.

The Congolese side's 3-1 defeat of Togo 3-1 in the other Group C match ensured that they top the standings with seven points followed by Morocco (six), Ivory Coast (two) and Togo (one).

DR Congo will play whoever finishes second in Group D on Wednesday, with Ghana, Egypt and Mali all possible opponents, after their victory in Port-Gentil ensured they beat Morocco to top spot despite the north Africans sending Ivory Coast packing.

