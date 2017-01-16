AFCON 2017: Ghana to make changes to starting line-up that will play against Uganda

Ghana coach Avram Grant is expected to make changes to his team that will play against Uganda on Tuesday.

Ghana will make their bow in the competition on Tuesday against the highly fancied Cranes in Port Gentil.

There are reports in Gabon that experienced goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has shown great form in the competition and is racing for a starting slot on Tuesday.

Asamoah Gyan is also fit and is likely to start while Thomas Partey is pushing Afriyie for a starting place in the team.

Avram Garnt has the enviable job making calls on who should start.

